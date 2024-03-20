11 ISIS Members Arrested In Northern Iraq

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Iraqi authorities have arrested 11 ISIS members in the northern Iraqi province of Kirkuk.

The Security Media Cell said in a press release that the Federal Intelligence and Investigations Agency arrested 11 ISIS members in Kirkuk.

The Agency's counter-terrorism units in Kirkuk province carried out a qualitative operation, resulting in the arrest of a network consisting of 11 ISIS members, the Security Media Cell said. During the investigations, they confessed to belonging to ISIS and participating in armed attacks against security forces.

Iraqi forces are still pursuing ISIS remnants in various provinces of the country, especially as militants occasionally target army, police, and security personnel alike through ambushes and armed attacks.

