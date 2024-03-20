14 Killed, 37 Injured In Passenger Bus Crash In North China

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Fourteen people were killed and 37 others injured in a passenger bus crash in north China's Shanxi Province.

The passenger bus crashed into a tunnel wall on the Hohhot-Beihai Expressway in Shanxi, according to local authorities.

Rescue forces have rushed to the scene and an investigation into the cause of the accident is underway, according to China's News Agency (Xinhua).

In February 2023, 16 people were killed and dozens more injured in a pile-up in central Hunan province.

Road accidents are common in China due to a lack of strict safety controls.

