I-T Dept Conducts Raids At Aroop Biswas' Brother Swarup Biswas' Residence Over Tax Evasion: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Income Tax Department on Wednesday conducted raids at Aroop Biswas' brother Swarup Biswas' residence in Kolkata over tax evasion, said media reports. Raids are being conducted at 5 locations, which include Trinamool Congress leader Swarup Biswas' residence and his wife his wife Jui Biswas's office crackdown by I-T department has been in connection with unaccounted wealth at two construction companies, according to an India Today report.

(This is a developing story. Check again for updates)

