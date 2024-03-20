Karnataka HC Stays Ban Imposed On 23 'Ferocious And Dangerous' Dog Breeds; Know Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Karnataka High Court on Tuesday (March 19) stepped in by halting the implementation of a circular issued by the Union government banning 23 breeds of dogs. This decision comes as a response to a petition filed by King Solomon David and Mardona Jones, both residents of Bengaluru.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna, presiding over the case, issued an interim order staying the operation of the circular, which was issued on March 12 by the Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department of the Central government. However, the court clarified that this stay would apply exclusively to Karnataka.

The circular, prompted by the findings of an expert committee, had identified specific dog breeds as 'ferocious and dangerous to human life,' prompting calls for their sterilization to prevent further breeding. Notably, the directive was issued based on a direction from the Delhi High Court in response to a public interest litigation.

In response to the petitioners' arguments, the court highlighted the importance of a thorough consultation process, highlighting that all stakeholders must be involved. Specifically, concerns were raised regarding the exclusion of the Kennel Club of India from the consultation process, despite its significant role as a certifying kennel club with nationwide representation.

Given the Delhi High Court's directive emphasizing the importance of consulting all stakeholders, Justice Nagaprasanna emphasized the need to scrutinize the decision-making process. As part of this examination, the court directed the Central government to produce the documents that formed the basis of the circular for further evaluation.

The banned breeds include Pitbull Terrier, Tosa Inu, American Staffordshire Terrier, and several others, raising questions about the adequacy of the consultation process and the necessity of the ban.