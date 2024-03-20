GCC stock markets show mixed performance amid cautious anticipation prior to US Federal Reserve announcement

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, major stock markets across the Gulf region closed with a mixed outlook as investors exercised caution in anticipation of the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision and accompanying speech. The Saudi index notably ended the day with a modest increase for the sixth consecutive session, rising by approximately 0.3 percent. This upward momentum was buoyed by gains in ACWA Power shares, which surged by 1.7 percent, alongside a 1.0 percent uptick in Aramco shares. Leejam Sports shares also saw notable gains, climbing by 8.1 percent and reaching its all-time high at 243 riyals. The positive performance follows Leejam Company's announcement of a 22.9 percent increase in net profits for the fourth quarter, coupled with a 20 percent rise in quarterly cash dividends, signaling robust growth prospects for the Fitness Time clubs operator.



In Abu Dhabi, the index witnessed a modest uptick of 0.2 percent, driven by gains in First Abu Dhabi Bank shares, which rose by 0.8 percent, as well as Aldar Properties shares, which edged up by 0.2 percent. Conversely, the Dubai index experienced a slight decline of 0.1 percent, primarily influenced by losses in the utilities and finance sectors. Mashreq Bank shares saw a notable decrease of 4.6 percent, while Al Ansari Financial Services shares fell by 1.8 percent.



Meanwhile, the Qatari index retreated by 0.3 percent following four consecutive sessions of gains, with nearly all sectors witnessing declines. The cautious market sentiment prevailing ahead of the US Federal Reserve's announcements reflects investors' concerns regarding potential implications for global monetary policy and economic outlook.

