Badaun Murder Case: Killer Asked For Money, Fled Scene With His Brother; Chilling Details Emerge

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Uttar Pradesh's Budaun witnessed a horrifying incident involving a double murder case that has shaken the local community. The police investigation revealed the sinister sequence of events leading to the tragic deaths of two innocent children at the hands of a barber with known ties to the victims' family.

The accused, identified as Sajid, was running a barber shop opposite the residence of the victims' family and was acquainted with their father, Vinod. On Tuesday evening, seeking financial assistance, Sajid visited their home under false pretenses, claiming an urgent need for Rs 5,000 allegedly for his pregnant wife's medical treatment. However, Vinod was absent at the time, leaving his wife, Sangeeta, alone with their three children.

As Sangeeta prepared tea in the kitchen, Sajid's sinister intentions unfolded. He lured the eldest son, Aayush (11), to accompany him upstairs, in a bid to inspect Sangeeta's beauty parlour. Upon reaching the second floor, Sajid switched off the lights and viciously attacked Aayush with a sharp object, slitting his throat. Tragically, Ahaan (6), witnessing the horrific scene, met the same fate as his brother when he intervened, while their younger sibling, Piyush (7), managed to escape with minor injuries.

Vinod, shocked by the unfolding tragedy, recounted his absence during the fateful incident, emphasizing his lack of conflict with Sajid prior to the attack. However, the family's ordeal didn't end there, as Sajid, accompanied by his brother Javed, fled the scene on a motorbike after committing the heinous crime.

A swift police response ensued, resulting in an encounter where Sajid attempted to attack law enforcement before being fatally shot. Tragically, an inspector sustained injuries during the encounter and was hospitalized. While Sajid's fate was sealed, the search for his brother Javed continues as police pursue justice in this harrowing case.