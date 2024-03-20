'Kohli Calling, Go King': Special Song For RCB Superstar Virat Kohli Ahead Of IPL 2024 Goes Viral (WATCH)

( MENAFN - AsiaNet News) A viral sensation is sweeping across the internet as a special song by Star Sports paying homage to RCB's former captain, Virat Kohli, ahead of IPL 2024 gains massive popularity. Dubbed 'Kohli calling, Go King', this tribute to the cricket icon has struck a chord with fans globally, igniting anticipation for the upcoming season.

