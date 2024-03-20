Bengaluru: Mother, Two Children Commit Suicide By Setting Ablaze Over Alleged Harassment By Bank Staff

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A family tragedy has shaken the residents of Bengaluru's JP Nagar locality. Three members of the same family ended their lives by setting themselves ablaze, leaving the community in shock and grief. Mother Sukanya, aged 58, along with Nikkit and Nishit, both 28 years old, have taken their lives by setting themselves on fire. The motive behind their decision appears to stem from the distress caused by perceived harassment from private bank staff.

Reports suggest that the trio feared further harassment from the bank staff, who had visited to demand repayment of a loan. Sukanya, who was running tuition classes from her home, and her husband Jayananda, who was managing a factory, were facing financial difficulties, heightened by the loss incurred in their business endeavours.

The police investigation reveals that the incident occurred around six in the morning. Four people lived in the house: Jayanand, Sukanya, Cheshit, and Nikit. Jayanand used to run a factory but had to close it due to losses, leaving the family in significant debt. Sukanya provided home tuition, while her husband pursued a health-related business.

Initial suspicions arose during the crime scene inspection, where it was discovered that all three victims had perished from apparent electric shock while holding an electrical wire.

The circumstances surrounding their deaths, including the finding of the wire near the bodies and the locked room, have intensified the investigation. The police are considering the possibility of suicide, particularly focusing on the individuals having intentionally exposed themselves to the current. Police have requested the BESCOM officials to intervene and provide a report on the live wire shock.

One of their children had a certain handicap. Nikhit had quit his job a few months ago. Creditors were pressuring them to repay their debts, and yesterday, two individuals from the bank came seeking repayment. The family struggled to pay rent, having resided in the same house for fifteen years. The business loss had caused considerable hardship for them.

Jayanagar ACP Narayan Swamy and JP Nagar Inspector Radhakrishna conducted investigations, while the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team also visited the premises to gather evidence.

The sequence of events leading to the tragic outcome is still under scrutiny, but it appears that the financial strain coupled with the perceived harassment from the private bank staff drove the family to such drastic measures The distressing incident occurred in the surroundings of the 3rd phase of JP Nagar.

