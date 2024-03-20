Virat Kohli Receives Grand Welcome In Chennai As RCB Arrives For IPL 2024 Opener Against CSK (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Amidst fervent anticipation, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) squad landed in Chennai ahead of their much-awaited IPL 2024 opener against the reigning champions, Chennai Super Kings. The team, having diligently trained at their camp in Bengaluru, embarked on their journey fully prepared for the season ahead.

Earlier in the week, the franchise had unveiled their revamped jersey during the RCB Unbox event, which also saw the RCB women's team receiving accolades for their victorious campaign in the WPL, led by Smriti Mandhana. Following this celebratory event, the players swiftly departed for Chennai.

A heartening moment unfolded upon their arrival in Chennai, captured in a viral video shared by ViratGang, as the RCB contingent stepped out of the airport to an exuberant welcome from the crowd. Former captain Virat Kohli, in particular, was met with resounding cheers, setting the stage for what promises to be an electrifying start to the IPL season.

Also Read:

IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore officially renamed Royal Challengers 'Bengaluru'; new logo unveiled