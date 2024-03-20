Prime Video Event 2024: Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sonakshi Sinha And Others Attend Red Carpet In Style

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) An Amazon Prime Event was hosted last night at Mumbai which was attended by B-town celebrities. Let's check out their pictures
Shriya Saran looked glamourous in a purple one-shoulder short dress with victorian frills. Her nude make-up look added to her overall allure
'Jawan' director Atlee attended the event in a black suit and black pants which he paired with a white shirt
Sobhita Dhulipala looked glamourous in this black thigh-slit gown with a plunging deep v-neck. The subtle nude make-up look is on point
Nushrratt Bharuccha rocked her style statement in this white top paired with grey denim pants looking glam
Alanna Panday flaunted her baby bump in a white satin dress and Ivor MacCray, her husband looked dapper in a white shirt and white pants
Sonakshi Sinha looked beautiful in blue jeans paired with grey top which she paired with blue floral shirt
Uorfi Javed sported a polka dot black and white dress with black boots and minimal accessories for the event
Vijay Verma wore a white kurta and white pants for the 'Amazon Prime Event' held last night at Mumbai
