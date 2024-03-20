Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: THESE 2 Contestants In Danger Zones; Who Will Get Evicted?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has seen a lot of turmoil since it was announced. The popular reality show now features 19 candidates, each of which brings a unique character. The second nomination in the House took place on Monday.

Around 8 contestants have been nominated for elimination in the second week including Reshmin Bhai, Suresh Menon, Sijo, Rishi S Kumar, Asi Rocky, Noorah, Nishana, and Jinto. Meanwhile, Apsara has been selected as the new captain of Bigg Boss on Sunday (March 17).



As per recent statistics on Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote, Rishi has received the most votes, followed by Sijo. However, Suresh, Nishana, and Norah are in danger.

Nishana has earned the fewest votes so far, prompting reports of her elimination. While the official results have yet to be announced, it will be intriguing to see how voting trends shift in the following days and who is ousted from Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 in the second week. Contestants are preparing themselves for the potential departure of their fellow housemates, while viewers eagerly anticipate the outcome of the elimination process.

The first eviction of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 took place on Sunday (March 17) as contestant Ratheesh Kumar bid farewell from the house. The Malayalam actor and host Mohanlal announced the name of the evicted contestant. The much-awaited Malayalam reality show Bigg Boss Season 6 kicked off on Sunday (Mar 10) with superstar Mohanlal as the host. A total of 19 contestants, including two commoner contestants, entered the house on the first day.

