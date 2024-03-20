Mirzapur 3 Teaser: Pankaj Tripathi Aka Kaleen Bhaiya Asks, “Bhool Toh Nahi Gaye Humein?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Amazon Prime Video announced a slate of 70 titles on Tuesday, including forthcoming films and series that will launch on their platform. Along with the highly anticipated releases, they provided a sneak preview of Mirzapur Season 3 with fresh footage. While the video announcing the new titles contains clips from numerous series and films, it also provides a sneak peek at the forthcoming season of Mirzapur.

In the video, Pankaj Tripathi's Kaleen Bhaiya asks,“Bhool toh nahi gaye humein? (Did you forget us?)”. The video also shows cast members from the show, including Ali Fazal, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Shweta Tripathi, and Isha Talwar. Mirzapur began in 2018, followed by a second season in 2020, and a highly anticipated third season is presently in production. The Amazon Prime Video material also contains bits from the second seasons of Paatal Lok, Bandish Bandits, and Panchayat, among other series.

The show's actors attended the special event and stated that the show will be published shortly. As Manoj Bajpayee hosted the episode, Ali and Shweta attempted to "kidnap" him and pressure him into divulging the show's premiere date. Ali also delivered his famous dialogue,“Shuru majboori main kiye the par ab maza aa raha hai.” They are then joined by Pankaj who also attempts to coerce Manoj into revealing the date.

Ali stated during the occasion that Mirzapur 3 will have the same "flavour" as the first season. He explained that while the audience will be exposed to new characters, they will also farewell some old ones. He stated that the third season will include more "masala".

The show's narrative focuses around the iron-fisted Akhandanand Tripathi, a rich carpet exporter and Mirzapur mafia don, and his son Munna, an undeserving, power-hungry heir who would stop at nothing to take his father's empire. When he is forced to cross paths with Ramakant Pandit, an upstanding lawyer, and his sons, Guddu and Bablu, during a wedding procession, everything goes wrong. Like its predecessors, the third season of Mirzapur was shot in Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow and Jaunpur.