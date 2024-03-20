Lok Sabha Elections 2024: What Is The Maximum Amount A Candidate Can Spend?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As the Lok Sabha election 2024 gears up with the declaration of election dates by the Central Election Commission, political parties are swiftly unveiling their candidates. Amidst the nationwide buzz surrounding the elections, candidates are bound by strict regulations governing campaign expenditures. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, each candidate must adhere to precise spending limits outlined by the Election Commission of India.

According to the revised guidelines, the maximum limit for election expenses in a Lok Sabha constituency is set at Rs. 95 lakh per candidate for all states except Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, and Sikkim, where it stands at Rs. 75 lakh per candidate. In the Union Territories, the expenditure ceiling is Rs. 95 lakh per candidate for the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir, while for other Union Territories, it is Rs. 75 lakh per candidate.

The expenses are calculated from the nomination of the candidate till the end of the election process. Public meetings, rallies, notices, graffiti and other advertisements will be recorded in every corner of the election campaign and will be evaluated by the Election Commission.



There are also restrictions in Andhra Pradesh, where assembly elections will be held along with the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In Andhra Pradesh, an assembly candidate is allowed to spend a maximum of Rs 40 lakh on campaigning. The maximum amount allowed to be spent by a candidate in a parliamentary constituency was Rs 70 lakh in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

