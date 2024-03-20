Weather Dept Predicts Persistent Rainfall In Northeast

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, March 20 (IANS) The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has identified a range of weather patterns that Northeast India may encounter in the next five days.

As per the Met Department forecast, the region will witness light to moderate rains along with thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Two major troughs are forecast to impact the region, one extending from Jharkhand to south Assam and the other moving westerly along Longitude 95°E to the north of Latitude 23°N. These troughs are expected to impact the weather dynamics of the region.

Furthermore, a cyclonic circulation has descended over east Assam and its surrounding regions, changing the likelihood of precipitation in the upcoming days.

Meanwhile, cautionary alerts have been issued by the Weather Department as the threat of thunderstorms and lightning loomed large, with gusty winds ranging from 30 to 40 kmph in Assam and Meghalaya.

Among the northeastern states, Arunachal Pradesh may receive heavy downpours in the next few days, as predicted by the Weather Department.