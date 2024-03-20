Mild Quake Hits Manipur District, No Damage Reported

(MENAFN- IANS) Imphal, March 20 (IANS) A mild earthquake, measuring 3.0 on the Richter Scale, was felt in Manipur's Kangpokpi district and adjoining areas on Wednesday, officials said.

According to Disaster Management officials of Manipur, the tremor was felt in Northern Manipur's mountainous Kangpokpi district and nearby areas.

The officials said that there was no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake struck at a depth of 28 km from the surface.

A similar mild earthquake, measuring 3.9 on the Richter Scale, was also felt in northern Manipur's Ukhrul district and adjoining areas of Nagaland on March 15.

There was no casualty or damage to property in Friday's shake as well.

Successive earthquakes in the mountainous northeastern states, especially in Assam, Mizoram and Manipur, have kept the authorities worried, forcing them to build quake-protective structures.

Seismologists consider the northeastern region as the sixth most earthquake-prone belt in the world.