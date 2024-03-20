Morocco's central bank leaves key interest rate at 3 percent

(MENAFN) In its quarterly meeting, the Moroccan Central Bank opted to keep its key interest rate steady at three percent, affirming that its monetary policy measures have been instrumental in curbing inflation. According to a statement released after the board of directors' session, inflation is projected to decrease to 2.2 percent this year, a notable drop from the 6.1 percent recorded last year.



The central bank further indicated that economic growth is anticipated to slow down to 2.1 percent in the current year, down from the three percent growth witnessed in 2023. This deceleration is primarily attributed to adverse weather conditions, particularly drought, which has adversely impacted various sectors of the economy.



Moreover, the bank forecasted a significant decline in grain production, estimating it to reach 2.5 million tons compared to the 5.5 million tons harvested last year. This decline underscores the challenges posed by environmental factors on agricultural output, a vital component of Morocco's economy.



Despite expectations of increased revenues from tourism, remittances, and foreign direct investment, the current account deficit is anticipated to widen to 2.3 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) in 2024, compared to 0.6 percent recorded a year earlier. This expansion is primarily attributed to the persistent imbalance between imports and exports, highlighting the ongoing challenge of achieving trade equilibrium.



Additionally, the central bank highlighted that the fiscal deficit is projected to remain stable at 4.4 percent in the current year before contracting to four percent. This forecast is underpinned by initiatives aimed at reducing subsidies and enhancing tax revenues, reflecting the government's commitment to fiscal sustainability amidst evolving economic conditions.

