BJP Will Announce Candidates For 5 Seats On March 22: Yediyurappa

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) Former Chief Minister and BJP Central Election Committee Member B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday said that the BJP will announce the list for five constituencies of Karnataka on March 22.

Talking to reporters in New Delhi, Yediyurappa said that BJP will all 28 seats in alliance with JD-S and the former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda is in touch with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“Once the list is announced, I will start a state-wide tour,” he said.

A detailed discussion was held for five posts with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J.P. Nadda. The final discussion will be held with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and an announcement will be made, he said.

On rebel BJP leaders who have been denied tickets, Yediyurappa said that he will speak to the rebel leaders and pacify them.“The victory has to be achieved with their support,” he said.

“I have spoken personally with sitting BJP MP Sanganna Karadi four to five times. He is a loyal senior party leader. I am hopeful that being a senior leader he will never take any decision against the party,” he said.

Yediyurappa said that J.C. Madhuswamy, an aspirant of Tumakuru Parliamentary Constituency will also be pacified.“He was a ticket aspirant and naturally he is upset with the denial of a ticket. I am also hopeful that Eshwarappa who declared his candidature as an independent candidate in Shivamogga against the BJP candidate will understand the truth and mend his ways in a day or two,” he said.

He also slammed the Congress over their alleged luring of the rebel BJP leaders to its fold.“It is shameful that Congress is trying to pull the dissatisfied leaders from BJP. They are struggling to get suitable candidates. The revolutionary change should be facilitated in the country under the leadership of PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah,” he said.