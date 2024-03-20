J&K Likely To Witness Rain, Snow From March 21

(MENAFN- IANS) March 20 (IANS) MeT office on Wednesday forecast widespread rain and snow in Jammu and Kashmir from March 21.

A MeT Department statement said:“On March 21-22nd the weather would generally be cloudy with possibility of light to moderate rain/snow at many places with thunder/lightning and gusty winds over plains of Kashmir and Jammu Division.”

The MeT predicted likely dry weather on March 23.

On Wednesday, Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 4.2 while Gulmarg recorded minus 0.8 and Pahalgam minus 1.1.

In the Ladakh region, Leh town recorded a minimum temperature of minus 4.1, Kargil minus 5.6 and Drass minus 11.5.

Jammu city recorded a minimum temperature of 14.6, Katra 13.1, Batote 9.3, Bhaderwah 4.6 and Banihal 8.6.