Global 3D Printing Software And Services Market Size Grows At A Staggering CAGR Of 23.7%

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The advancements in this sector are primarily responsible for the advancement of 3D printing technology. The 3D printing software and services industry includes a wide range of participants, including software developers, service providers, manufacturers of materials, and end-users. The most commonly used term to describe 3D printing in industrial settings is "additive manufacturing" (AM). Additive manufacturing creates the final product using computer software and 3-D printing technology by stacking materials on top of one another to produce a three-dimensional object. The last step is implementing this procedure in various business verticals per their specific needs. Prototyping, designing the structure and end products, modeling, and speeding up the time it takes to bring new products to market are all advantages of 3D printing. As a result, production costs have been reduced significantly, allowing manufacturers to offer better products at lower prices.
Markey Dynamics
Demand from Manufacturing Sectors, Development of Individualized
3D Printing Products, Government Initiatives, and R&D Investments Drives the Global Market
The market for three-dimensional printing-related software and services is expanding due to the growing use of technology across various industries. As a result of the market's evolution in the industry, automation is becoming increasingly common in manufacturing sectors. Manufacturing firms will increase their investment in this area because it lowers costs by reducing the need for labor and because it can produce goods close to home. The ability to create complex designs, quick manufacturing, and shorter development times and costs contribute to the product's current market demand.
3D printing can help manufacture final products in many end-use verticals. Professional environments benefit monetarily and operationally from this technology's improved efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Customers gravitate toward individualized, cost-effective products and solutions, and automation is growing in many business sectors. 3D Printing is widely used in industry to improve product manufacturing and reduce time to market. The industrial sector has shown the most interest in adopting 3D printing technology, resulting in the largest market share for industrial 3D printers over the forecast period. During the forecast period, additive manufacturing will advance.
Growing Easy-to-use Software Create Tremendous Opportunities
Increasing 3D printing in the aerospace industry to produce vehicle bodies, seats, engine parts, and rotor blades drives the aerospace segment of the 3D printing software and services market. 3D design software users can create any size or shape of the product. This software can be used for 3D modeling and visualizing, engineering, drawing, interior design, and other tasks. Print-on-demand services allow users to outsource 3D printing, eliminating the need to buy and install a printer. Manufacturing companies will invest more because it reduces labor costs and can produce goods locally. These possibilities include supply chain reorganization, product design and development, and customization services.
Regional Analysis
North America is the most dominant in the global 3D printing software and services market
during the forecast period. The most significant proportion of the market's total revenue was generated in North America. Because of the widespread adoption of 3D printers in numerous industries for 3D designing, 3D modeling, and 3D manufacturing. Manufacturers in this region are being prompted to pursue technological improvements and adopt new technologies due to government funding and other encouraging initiatives currently being undertaken in this region.
Key Highlights
The
global 3D printing software and services
market
was valued at USD
14.98
billion in 2021. It is expected to reach USD
101.59
million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of
23.7% during the forecast period (2022–2030).
It is anticipated that the functional models/functional prototyping/research models segment will constitute the most extensive application during the period, based on application.
Based on the software, the market for software that allows users to design in 3D is anticipated to represent the largest segment of the software market during the forecast period.
Based on the services, it is anticipated that the print-on-demand segment will represent the most significant portion of the services segment.
Based on the end-user industry, the aerospace sector is anticipated to be the end-use industry that will generate the most revenue.
Competitive Analysis
The key players in the global
3D Printing software and services market include
3D Systems, Inc.
Artec 3D
Autodesk Inc., and Digital Mechanics. AB
OC Oerlikon Management AG
Dassault Systèmes
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation
Imaginarium
Materialize NV
Organovo Holdings, Inc.
Prodways Technologies
Proto Labs, Inc
PTC, Inc.
Sciaky Inc.
Sculpteo
Shapeways, Inc.
Stratasys Ltd.
VoxelJet AG
Trimble Inc.
Star Rapid
Siemens Digital Industries Software
Xometry Inc.
Desktop Metal, Inc.
Castor Technologies Ltd.
Axial3D
Nano Dimension
Market News
April 2022,
3D Systems Revolutionizes Production with the Introduction
of the SLA 750 – the Fastest Stereolithography Printer.
March 2022,
3D Systems & Dussur Created Joint Venture to Expand
Additive Manufacturing in Saudi Arabia.
February 2022,
3D Systems & Saremco Dental AG Entered a Strategic
Partnership to Advance Digital Dentistry.
Global 3D Printing Software and Services
Market:
Segmentation
By
Component
3D Printers
3D Printing Software
Services
3D Printing Services
Consulting Services
Support Services
By Technology
Stereolithography
Fused Deposition Modelling
Selective Laser Sintering
Direct Metal Laser Sintering
Electron Beam Melting (EBM)
Digital Light Processing
By Application
Prototypes
Tools & Fixtures
Production Parts
By Industry
Automotive
Healthcare & Medical
Aerospace & Aeronautics
Consumer Goods
Industrial
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
