Global 3D Printing Software And Services Market Size Grows At A Staggering CAGR Of 23.7%

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The advancements in this sector are primarily responsible for the advancement of 3D printing technology. The 3D printing software and services industry includes a wide range of participants, including software developers, service providers, manufacturers of materials, and end-users. The most commonly used term to describe 3D printing in industrial settings is "additive manufacturing" (AM). Additive manufacturing creates the final product using computer software and 3-D printing technology by stacking materials on top of one another to produce a three-dimensional object. The last step is implementing this procedure in various business verticals per their specific needs. Prototyping, designing the structure and end products, modeling, and speeding up the time it takes to bring new products to market are all advantages of 3D printing. As a result, production costs have been reduced significantly, allowing manufacturers to offer better products at lower prices.

Markey Dynamics

Demand from Manufacturing Sectors, Development of Individualized

3D Printing Products, Government Initiatives, and R&D Investments Drives the Global Market

The market for three-dimensional printing-related software and services is expanding due to the growing use of technology across various industries. As a result of the market's evolution in the industry, automation is becoming increasingly common in manufacturing sectors. Manufacturing firms will increase their investment in this area because it lowers costs by reducing the need for labor and because it can produce goods close to home. The ability to create complex designs, quick manufacturing, and shorter development times and costs contribute to the product's current market demand.

3D printing can help manufacture final products in many end-use verticals. Professional environments benefit monetarily and operationally from this technology's improved efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Customers gravitate toward individualized, cost-effective products and solutions, and automation is growing in many business sectors. 3D Printing is widely used in industry to improve product manufacturing and reduce time to market. The industrial sector has shown the most interest in adopting 3D printing technology, resulting in the largest market share for industrial 3D printers over the forecast period. During the forecast period, additive manufacturing will advance.

Growing Easy-to-use Software Create Tremendous Opportunities

Increasing 3D printing in the aerospace industry to produce vehicle bodies, seats, engine parts, and rotor blades drives the aerospace segment of the 3D printing software and services market. 3D design software users can create any size or shape of the product. This software can be used for 3D modeling and visualizing, engineering, drawing, interior design, and other tasks. Print-on-demand services allow users to outsource 3D printing, eliminating the need to buy and install a printer. Manufacturing companies will invest more because it reduces labor costs and can produce goods locally. These possibilities include supply chain reorganization, product design and development, and customization services.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most dominant in the global 3D printing software and services market

during the forecast period. The most significant proportion of the market's total revenue was generated in North America. Because of the widespread adoption of 3D printers in numerous industries for 3D designing, 3D modeling, and 3D manufacturing. Manufacturers in this region are being prompted to pursue technological improvements and adopt new technologies due to government funding and other encouraging initiatives currently being undertaken in this region.

Key Highlights



The

global 3D printing software and services

market

was valued at USD

14.98

billion in 2021. It is expected to reach USD

101.59

million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of

23.7% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

It is anticipated that the functional models/functional prototyping/research models segment will constitute the most extensive application during the period, based on application.

Based on the software, the market for software that allows users to design in 3D is anticipated to represent the largest segment of the software market during the forecast period.

Based on the services, it is anticipated that the print-on-demand segment will represent the most significant portion of the services segment.

Based on the end-user industry, the aerospace sector is anticipated to be the end-use industry that will generate the most revenue.



Competitive Analysis

The key players in the global

3D Printing software and services market include



3D Systems, Inc.

Artec 3D

Autodesk Inc., and Digital Mechanics. AB

OC Oerlikon Management AG

Dassault Systèmes

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation

Imaginarium

Materialize NV

Organovo Holdings, Inc.

Prodways Technologies

Proto Labs, Inc

PTC, Inc.

Sciaky Inc.

Sculpteo

Shapeways, Inc.

Stratasys Ltd.

VoxelJet AG

Trimble Inc.

Star Rapid

Siemens Digital Industries Software

Xometry Inc.

Desktop Metal, Inc.

Castor Technologies Ltd.

Axial3D

Nano Dimension



Market News



April 2022,

3D Systems Revolutionizes Production with the Introduction

of the SLA 750 – the Fastest Stereolithography Printer.

March 2022,

3D Systems & Dussur Created Joint Venture to Expand

Additive Manufacturing in Saudi Arabia.

February 2022,

3D Systems & Saremco Dental AG Entered a Strategic

Partnership to Advance Digital Dentistry.

April 2022,

3D Systems Revolutionizes Production with the Introduction

of the SLA 750 – the Fastest Stereolithography Printer.



Global 3D Printing Software and Services

Market:

Segmentation

By

Component



3D Printers

3D Printing Software

Services

3D Printing Services

Consulting Services

Support Services



By Technology



Stereolithography

Fused Deposition Modelling

Selective Laser Sintering

Direct Metal Laser Sintering

Electron Beam Melting (EBM)

Digital Light Processing



By Application



Prototypes

Tools & Fixtures

Production Parts



By Industry



Automotive

Healthcare & Medical

Aerospace & Aeronautics

Consumer Goods

Industrial



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA



