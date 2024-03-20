Contact Tracing Technology Market Size, Report To 2030

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Contact Tracing Technology is able to assist in preventing the further dissemination of an infectious virus or disease by proactively locating those who are at a greater risk than others as a result of likely exposure, alerting these individuals, and isolating them if necessary. It is a tried-and-true method, and the use of smartphones may assist to make it even more helpful; however, this will only be possible if concerns around privacy and other issues can be addressed and handled. The chain of infection may be broken and the reproduction number, which is the number of new cases formed by each infected individual in a specific social setting, can be driven toward one or lower. This is the level that must be maintained in order to keep the coronavirus confined. One of the most significant benefits of this technology is that it provides a foundation for risk stratification. As a result, the authorities are able to minimise the amount of time that infected and at-risk individuals are required to spend in quarantine, and they do not have to place a lockdown on the entire population.

Market Dynamics

Increasing application of contact tracing application by a wide range of end user verticals such as banking financial services and institution corporations, public transport authorities, shopping centres and entertainment, bars, and restaurants, press and media, and others are the major factors that can be attributed to the growth of contact tracing application. Increasing focus on the technological advancements involved in track and trace solutions, increasing penetration of the internet are the major factors that can be attributed to the growth of contact tracing.

Increased digitalization of economies, particularly emerging ones, and an upswing in the government's measures towards social distancing, particularly in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic will emerge as the primary growth driving drivers for the contact tracing application market. The increasing popularity of decentralised data gathering systems, in conjunction with an increased focus on the part of manufacturers on technological developments in GPS, Bluetooth, and ultrasonic technologies, will further exacerbate the need for touch tracing applications.

Regional Overview of Contact Tracing Technology Market

The Asia-Pacific region would be one of the most important areas in terms of revenue generation for the Contact Tracing Technology market. During the time covered by the projection, it maintained a CAGR of 16.1 percent. Most of this region's nations are moving in the direction of embracing this technology. The tracing applications have already begun rolling out in China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and India, as well as in other nations in this area, and those countries are working on the final touches. People in these areas are likewise eagerly anticipating the release of the app, and users in many of these areas have already begun to rely mostly on the applications themselves. For example, since it was released on April 14, 2020, the smartphone application known as Arogya Setu, which was developed by the government of India, has already been downloaded by more than 50 million people in that nation.

During the time frame covered by this prediction, it is anticipated that North America would occupy a sizeable portion of the market share worldwide for this sector.

Key Highlights



The global market for Contact Tracing is forecasted to grow at a rate of 16.8% from USD 3.83 billion in 2021

to

USD 15.49 billion in 2030.

The market for contact tracing is segmented into the following categories: Technology, Devices, Database Management, Region.

The global contact tracing market has been segmented by technology into Bluetooth, GPS, radio frequency identification (RFID), near field communication (NFC), wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi), wireless sensor network technology, and others.

The global contact tracing market has been segmented based on database management into self-reported databases, mass tested databases, and health tracking systems. The mass tested database section is further subdivided into government tested databases and red alert areas.

The Asia-Pacific region would be one of the most important areas in terms of revenue generation for the Contact Tracing Technology market.



Competitors in Contact Tracing Technology Market

The product is mostly produced by Apple, Google, Microsoft, Polte Corporation, Triax Technologies, and Everbridge, although there are many other important producers.

Recent Development by key players

As the COVID-19 outbreak spread, Polte Corporation introduced Polte Proximity, a service that allows contact tracking to assist enterprises in securely returning to work.

Everbridge unveiled Contact Tracing Software in May 2020 to contain COVID-19 and enable the safe and secure return to work for organisations in the public sector, private sector, and healthcare.

Triax Technologies unveiled Proximity Trace, a new Internet of Things solution, in April 2020.

Segmentation of Contact Tracing Technology Market

By technology



Bluetooth

GPS

Radio frequency identification (RFID)

Near field communication (NFC)

Wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi)

Wireless sensor network technology



By Devices



Internet of things (IOT) devices

Standalone solutions



By Database management



Self-reported databases

Mass tested databases

Health tracking systems



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle east



