MEMS For Mobile Devices Market Size, Share | Growth Report 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The evolution and development of technologies have profoundly impacted the designs of MEMS sensors. In particular, technological changes, customer tastes, and other factors significantly influence the development of the consumer electronics and smart device industries. MEMS sensors must be shrunk to accommodate these advancements. With the rise in demand for accelerometers and gyroscopes in smartphones, the MEMS for mobile devices market is anticipated to expand at a high rate over the forecast period due to the sheer number of mobile devices shipped worldwide. The progress toward decreasing the power consumption of MEMS devices has had a considerable impact on the investigated market.

Market Dynamics

Increasing Acceptance of Miniaturization Trend to Drive the Global MEMS for Mobile Devices Market

One of the primary elements fueling the need for MEMS in mobile devices is the shrinking of gadgets. As the size of consumer products continues to decrease, manufacturers are constantly searching for opportunities to improve their technologies. Using accelerometers based on MEMS in sensitive commercial devices like cell phones helps reduce device size and costs. In December 2020, TDK introduced the MEMS Accelerometer for reduced geometry applications. Its availability in a lightweight 1.4 g hermetic SMD J-lead ceramic package (12 x 12 x 5 mm) enables low-cost assembly and reliability on PCB, even in rapidly changing temperature environments. In addition, as the number of sensors on a mobile device increases, more miniature MEMS are necessary to accommodate design factors. Mobile devices currently have a variety of sensors, including proximity sensors, accelerometers, gyroscopes, fingerprint sensors, ambient light sensors, compasses, hall effect sensors, and barometers.

Accelerometers based on Nano Electromechanical Systems (NEMS) and graphene occupy orders of magnitude less die area than conventional silicon MEMS accelerometers while maintaining competitive sensitivity. Such trends of device downsizing drive the MEMS industry for mobile devices.

5G Revolution and Increasing Global Conferences to provide Opportunities for the Global MEMS for Mobile Devices Market

It is projected that the forthcoming 5G revolution will facilitate connectivity, resulting in exponentially more data. The application of sensors and MEMS is driving the emergence of a new era of technology, which is another market-driven development. During the projection period, innovation is expected to be driven by the rising prevalence of sensors in mobile devices.

Moreover, major conferences such as IEEE MEMS, MEMS & Sensors Technical Congress, and Mobile World Congres are expected to emphasize the use of MEMS sensors in mobile devices, which is projected to raise awareness among system integrators, hence boosting the market growth.

Key Highlights



The global MEMS mobile device market was valued at USD 5.5 billion in 2021. It is anticipated to reach an expected value of USD 12.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

By type of sensor, the global MEMS for mobile devices market is segmented into fingerprint sensors, BAW sensors, accelerometer sensors, gyroscopes, pressure sensors, microphones, and other types of sensors. The microphone segment accounted for the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.



Regional Insights

By region, the global MEMS for mobile devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. Substantial smartphone demand in nations such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea motivates manufacturers to establish regional production facilities. The availability of raw resources and the low establishment and labor costs have encouraged corporations to locate their regional production facilities. Mobile phone firms are establishing their production facilities in Asia-Pacific for several reasons, including manufacturing advantages, strong demand, and quick expansion. According to the latest data from the Chinese government, Chinese subscribers are purchasing expensive new 5G telephones in great numbers. In 2021, China shipped more than 266 million 5G phones, a 63.5% increase over the previous year. In addition, in January 2021, Samsung released the new 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN2 picture sensor. It incorporates features such as huge 1.4-micrometer (m) pixels, an improvement over its predecessor ISOCELL GN1 that enabled up to 100MP imaging, powerful HDR, enhanced auto-focusing with Dual Pixel Pro technology, and vivid results via Smart ISO Pro, independent of the lighting environment. The GN2 supports full-HD footage at 480 fps and 4K videos at 120 fps for enhanced mobile video capture. Continuous enhancements to its present solutions are anticipated to promote smartphone manufacturers' use of these unique sensors.

North America is the second largest region. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 2 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.5%. The North American region enjoys a prominent position in the MEMS market for mobile devices due to its willingness to adopt new-age technologies and advances in mobile devices. This is due to the presence of key manufacturers in the region. With the proliferation of linked devices, it is anticipated that using MEMS sensors in smartphones to aid navigation-based applications would increase their acceptance rate. The US is among the primary countries in the region driving and supporting the adoption of connected devices.

Furthermore, with the widespread deployment of 5G services throughout the region, the role of MEMs sensors is anticipated to grow significantly. In addition, the leading MEMS sensor suppliers in the region are embracing product innovation strategies to provide an advanced and extensive range of solutions across various industries. Moreover, smart wearables firms have complimented the expanding innovation in MEMS microphones brought about by smartphones, particularly in product size and power consumption, hence offering growth prospects for sound-based MEMS sensors.

Europe is the third largest region. Numerous countries, such as Germany, France, and the United Kingdom, have generated substantial demand for smartphones in this region. Samsung held the largest market share in 2020, followed by Apple. In addition, Europe's Eastern and Central regions experienced a rise in penetration rates in 2021. In March 2021, at a virtual event called 'Featuring You,' OPPO announced the regional release of its new, all-5G Reno5 smartphone line, which includes the Reno5 Pro 5G, Reno5 5G, and Reno5 Z. The device is equipped with sensors that considerably enhance portrait photography and videography and provide greater video quality with each snap. In addition to a 32MP front camera, a 16MP Ultra wide-angle camera, a 13MP telephoto camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a color temperature sensor, the 50MP Sony IMX766 on the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G offers All-Pixel Omni Focus in which every pixel is utilized for image focusing. The smartphone is anticipated to become even more crucial to the IoT ecosystem in the region, as smart ecosystems for cities are expanding and the consumer electronics industry is becoming reliant on them. As a result, smartphone makers integrate MEMS sensors that support these devices and applications by, among other things, monitoring and regulating their usage.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies in the global MEMS for mobile devices market are Analog Devices Inc., Bosch Sensortec GmbH, STMicroelectronics NV, InvenSense Inc. (TDK), Goertek Inc., Knowles Corporation, Murata Manufacturing, AAC Technologies, MEMSIC Inc., BSE Co. Ltd.

Market News



September 2022 - Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) today announced that the Company's Chief Executive Officer & Chair of the Board of Directors, Vincent Roche, will speak at the JPMorgan 13th Annual U.S. All Stars Conference in London, England, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. British Summer Time.





May 2022 -Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) and Analog Devices, Inc. announced their partnership to supply model libraries for DC/DC ICs and Module® (micromodule) regulators with Synopsys' industry-leading simulation tool, Saber, as part of Synopsys' virtual prototyping solution.



Global MEMS for Mobile Devices Market: Segmentation

By Type of Sensor



Fingerprint Sensor

Accelerometer Sensor

Gyroscope

Pressure Sensor

BAW Sensor

Microphones

Other Types of Sensors



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



