Extensive Application Of Diesel Gensets In Residential Construction To Drive Growth Of The Global Gensets Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The global gensets market was valued at USD 18.03 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 28.85 billion by 2026, with an anticipated CAGR of 6.05% during the forecast period, 2019–2026.

Gensets are engines or machines that convert mechanical energy into electrical energy. Generators can power critical appliances including heaters, air conditioners, water pumps, home medical devices, as well as other household items that require power during an interruption, such as cellular telephones, televisions, and office equipment, among others. UPS backups have started to pose tough competition to generators.

Residential & Recreational Applications to Account for 87% of Generator Sales

Gensets finds a multitude of applications in areas such as housing units and apartments as power backups for essential building services, including elevators, water pumps, and lobby and stairwell lighting in the residential sector. According to the Electrical Generating Systems Association (EGSA), 87% of generators sold are used for residential and recreational applications, while the remaining 13% are used in commercial and industrial applications.

Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Growth, Backed by Rising Construction Spending & Electricity Consumption

With voracious demand for generators from both residential and commercial sectors, Asia-Pacific is projected to dominate the global gensets market during the forecast period. New residential buildings in the region are equipped with backup generators for the uninterrupted operation of elevators, water pumps, and others equipment. Population growth and subsequent rise in electricity consumption are augmenting the growth of the residential application segment in Asia-Pacific.

The Middle East and Africa region is witnessing considerable growth, backed by the abundant availability of fuel. Additionally, leading construction players in the region are focusing on acquiring new, green building projects, which is further providing impetus to market growth.

Higher Power Rating Gensets to Account for a Prominent Market Share, Backed by Heavy-Duty Applications, Specifically in the Construction Sector

In this study on the gensets market, we have classified the global market into up to 100kVA, 100–350kVA, 350–1000kVA, and above 1000KVA on the basis of power rating. 350–1000kVA gensets are likely to hold the highest market share, owing to their widespread utility in a number of applications. Generators with higher power ratings find use in heavy-duty applications such as cement mixing, borewell digging, and other construction activities.

Broadly, gensets are powered by diesel, natural gas, and propane. Diesel generators lead the market in terms of volume, owing to their extensive use in the commercial sector. In the hospitality sector, gensets – specifically diesel gensets – are widely used in hotels and resorts. According to ministry of New and Renewable Energy Government of India, Diesel based captive power generation accounts for 40% for captive load in India.

Gensets Market Segmentation

By Power Rating



Up to 100 kVA

100–350 kVA

350–1000 kVA

above 1000 kVA



By Fuel Type



Diesel

Natural Gas

Propane



By Application



Standby Power

Peak Shaving

Prime/Continuous Power



By End Use



Industrial

Commercial

Residential



By Region

North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe



U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific



Latin America



Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America



MEA



Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Rest of MEA





