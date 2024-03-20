11Th Standard Question Paper Distributed To 12Th Class Students

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Hundreds of 12th standard students on Wednesday were left to lurch as JKBOSE distributed 11th standard question paper to them during examination.
Some of the examination in-charges and candidates appearing in the annual regular exams of class 12th who expressed concern about the lackadaisical approach of the Board authorities, reported news agency KNO.
One of the students said that the exam pattern of the Physical Education was entirely different as was shown and notified by the Board.
“Ironically, only two marks were taken from the 12th standard syllabus. Rest of the question paper of 12th standard was set from 11th standard syllabus,” she said.
One of the examination in-charge said that students in the center were crying, while even a couple of students fainted. Read Also Video: Students Of Cluster University Stage Protest, Demand Delay In Exams KU, CUK Postpone Exams Scheduled For Today
Officials of JKBOSE said that they have postponed the exams and will issue a notification accordingly.“We got the information and we have decided to reschedule the exams. New dates will be issued soon,” the official
said.
