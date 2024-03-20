Man Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In North Kashmir's Sopore

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A 40-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in an orchard in Duroo village of Sopore in North Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the body has been recovered from the orchard and was subsequently taken to sub-district hospital Sopore.
The cause of death is being ascertained and further investigations have been taken up, he said.
The man has been identified as Mushtaq Ahmed Mir son of Ghulam Rasool Mir of Duroo.
