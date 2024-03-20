Man Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In North Kashmir's Sopore

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the body has been recovered from the orchard and was subsequently taken to sub-district hospital Sopore.

The cause of death is being ascertained and further investigations have been taken up, he said.

The man has been identified as Mushtaq Ahmed Mir son of Ghulam Rasool Mir of Duroo.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now