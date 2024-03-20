Azerbaijani Ambassador Makes Speech On Preparations For COP29 At Conference Held In Korea

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan Ambassador to the Republic of Korea, Ramin Hasanov,
made a speech at the Climate Issues Conference about preparations
for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN
Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP29, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by the
ambassador.
The post reads:
"Spoke at WWF Korea-hosted Climate Action Conference about my
country's environmental security,sustainable energy & green growth
policies, including transforming Azerbaijan's ancestral territories
liberated from Armenian occupation to net zero emission zone, as
well as COP29 preparations."
It should be noted that COP29 will be held in Azerbaijan in
November this year. Delegations of all 199 countries that have
signed the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change are expected
to participate in the conference.
