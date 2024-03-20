Discover Cutting-Edge Solutions at CPhI Japan 2024 with Huateng Pharma

(MENAFN- Hunan Huateng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd) Hunan Huateng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, a global leader in PEG derivatives and Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) services, cordially invites you to visit our booth at CPhI Japan 2024, held from April 17th to 19th at Tokyo Big Sight, Tokyo, Japan.

Event Details:

 Date: April 17 - 19, 2024

 Booth No.: 4X-08

 Location: Tokyo Big Sight, Tokyo, Japan

Hunan Huateng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd specializes in providing comprehensive support to the biopharmaceutical and chemical pharmaceutical industries. Our advanced PEGs technology enables us to supply high-quality PEG derivatives, catering to diverse pharmaceutical applications. Additionally, we offer customized raw material solutions through our state-of-the-art CDMO capabilities, facilitating the development and production of APIs and intermediates.

At CPhI Japan 2024, we welcome you to explore our extensive product portfolio, featuring innovative solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of the pharmaceutical sector. Our team will be on hand to discuss how our expertise and capabilities can benefit your projects and contribute to your success.

"We are thrilled to participate in CPhI Japan 2024 and showcase our latest offerings to industry professionals," said Sonia, BD at Huateng Pharma "This event provides an excellent opportunity for us to engage with stakeholders, forge new partnerships, and demonstrate our commitment to delivering excellence in pharmaceutical solutions."

Join us at booth 4X-08 and discover how Huateng Pharma can support your pharmaceutical endeavors with our cutting-edge technologies and personalized services.

