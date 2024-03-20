Bank of Japan ends negative interest rate policy, shifts focus to wage growth

(MENAFN) In a significant move, the Bank of Japan announced on Tuesday its decision to raise its key interest rate, effectively terminating the negative interest rate policy that it had been the last central bank in the world to adopt. This decision was driven by a recent uptick in wages observed in the country, marking a departure from the Bank's longstanding approach.



Since 2016, the Bank of Japan has implemented negative interest rates as part of its efforts to bolster economic activity and stimulate inflation, which has persistently remained weak in Japan for an extended period. However, with the emergence of a more positive dynamic between wages and inflation in the country, the Bank opted to transition away from its accommodative stance.



Economist Tom Kenny, in a note to ANZ Bank, characterized this shift as heralding a "new era" for the Bank of Japan, which had maintained a highly accommodative policy stance since 2013. The decision entails setting the interest rate for short-term loans in the range of zero to 0.1 percent, a departure from the previous range of -0.1 percent to zero percent.



The Bank clarified that this main interest rate for interbank loans on a daily basis will now serve as its "primary tool" moving forward. During a press conference in Tokyo, Bank Governor Kazuo Ueda emphasized that this adjustment signifies a return to "normal monetary policy." However, he underscored the Bank's intention to refrain from implementing a rapid pace of interest rate increases, highlighting the importance of maintaining favorable financial conditions amidst current expectations regarding economic activity and prices in Japan. The Bank's cautious approach reflects its commitment to ensuring stability while navigating the evolving economic landscape.

