Today In Kuwait History

KUWAIT, March 20 (KUNA) --

1968 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issues a law regulating the pricing of private houses.

1973 -- Iraqi forces attack the Kuwait border post Al-Samta killing two Kuwaiti soldiers and wounding a third. One Iraqi soldier is killed in the ensuing firefight.

2003 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah declares general mobilization to safeguard the homeland and the citizens.

2005 -- Kuwait Amir Sheih Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah issues a law stipulating that the municipality will be independent authority.

2005 -- Mubarak Al-Hasawi, the former member of the constituent assembly (the first legislative body) and the National Assembly, dies at the age of 80.

2014 -- The singer Abdulhamid Al-Sayed Al-Hunyan dies at the age of 76, 2017 -- Kuwait declares, during the Paris conference on the protection of cultural heritage, allocating USD five million to establish a fund for protecting relics in conflict regions.

2018 -- Two Kuwaitis win the award of the Arab youth council for integrated development for distinguished youth during the first meeting of the young Arab leaders held in Cairo. Engineer Ghazi Al-Mshailee wins the award in the category of business leadership and Mohammad Al-Yassin wins the one for social support.

2022 -- The politician and former parliamentarian Abdullah Al-Nibari dies at the age of 85. He had contributed to forming public welfare societies and nationalizing the oil resources in 1975. In 1997, he survived an assassination attempt.

2022 -- Al-Zakat House inaugurates a large medical clinic in Shabwa, eastern Yemen.

2022 --- The Amir international shooting tournament kicks off at the Olympic Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Shooting Range. (end) rk