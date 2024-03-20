Bitcoin sale marks mass exit from Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

(MENAFN) The recent downturn in the cryptocurrency market, particularly in Bitcoin, has been accompanied by a notable surge in outflows from the Bitcoin Trust fund associated with Grayscale, a prominent digital asset management company. The fund's losses have intensified since its transition to trading on the stock exchange earlier this year, exacerbating concerns among investors.



According to data from BitMex Research, outflows from the Grayscale ETF reached a daily record of USD642.5 million on Monday, coinciding with a four percent decline in Bitcoin's value. The cryptocurrency experienced a further two percent drop by mid-afternoon on Tuesday before rebounding from its lowest levels. Data on today's outflows will become available on Wednesday morning.



The substantial outflows from the Grayscale ETF on Monday have pushed the total exits to approximately USD12 billion since January 10. Despite Bitcoin's 52 percent surge during this period, the fund's assets have dwindled to USD27.2 billion, down from USD29 billion on the first day of trading for the new ETFs.



Grayscale has yet to provide a response to inquiries regarding the outflows. However, Michael Sonnenshein, the company's CEO, indicated during an interview with CNBC on Tuesday that he had anticipated the outflows. Sonnenshein attributed the withdrawals to sales or liquidation operations associated with arbitrage by the bankruptcy trustees of the former cryptocurrency exchange giant, FTX.



The significant exodus from the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust underscores the heightened volatility and uncertainty prevailing in the cryptocurrency market. As investors navigate these challenges, the repercussions of such movements on funds and related investment vehicles are closely scrutinized, shaping the broader narrative surrounding digital asset management.

MENAFN20032024000045015682ID1107998937