Brazil studies unproven rise in Chinese industrial outputs amid financial struggles

(MENAFN) Brazil's Industry Ministry has launched investigations into claims of Chinese industrial products flooding its domestic markets, amidst concerns over an influx of inexpensive imports in Latin America's largest economy. Over the past six months, the ministry initiated at least six inquiries into various products, including sheet metal, pre-coated steel, chemicals, and tires, prompted by requests from the country's industrial associations.



These actions by Brazil coincide with China's heightened export activities globally. The world's second-largest economy faces challenges of surplus production capacity amid a slowdown in its real estate sector and subdued domestic demand. In response, China is channeling investments into advanced industries, particularly in sectors like solar energy, electric vehicles, and batteries.



Brazil is not the only country grappling with increased Chinese exports. Nations like Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia have also experienced significant rises in Chinese steel imports in recent months. This surge in exports from China has prompted developed markets to take broader measures. For instance, the European Union initiated a counter-investigation targeting subsidies on Chinese electric vehicles, while the Biden administration in the United States has raised security concerns regarding Chinese cars.



China's export growth, which reached 7.1 percent in the first two months of the year, has far outpaced the growth rate in imports. This trend has prompted speculation about potential escalation in trade tensions between China and major economic powers. Nomura International Financial Services Group highlighted the possibility of heightened tensions due to the continued decline in Chinese export prices, suggesting potential challenges in trade relations moving forward.

