Industrial policy in US renews emphasis, changes landscape

(MENAFN) Contrary to some perceptions, the notion of an industrial policy in the United States is not as prevalent as rumors might suggest. Nonetheless, the Biden administration has underscored the role of the state in the American economy in ways that haven't been seen in decades. This renewed emphasis involves supporting re-industrialization efforts, bolstering strategic industries, empowering unions, reassessing trade dynamics, and invigorating competition policy.



While these initiatives mark a notable departure, they represent discrete policies rather than a wholesale overhaul of the economic framework. The intellectual landscape reflects a significant shift, particularly within the political left, and to a lesser extent, among conservative circles. Both ends of the spectrum have embraced measures such as tariffs, financial assistance, and other forms of government intervention. Regardless of the outcome of the upcoming presidential elections in November, it's evident that the state will exert greater influence over economic affairs.



However, the essence of industrial policy lies in tangible outcomes in the real world. This encompasses objectives like rebalancing consumption and production, narrowing socioeconomic disparities, fostering sustainable and inclusive growth, nurturing a globally competitive workforce, and striking a delicate equilibrium between innovation and regulation. Achieving these goals necessitates robust connections among key stakeholders, including businesses, workers, educational institutions, civil society, and government entities at various levels.

