Sunny Hinduja: Gratifying To See Fellow FTII Alumni Make Waves In The Industry

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Actor Sunny Hinduja has been beaming with joy, seeing his fellow Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) alumni such as Rajkummar Rao, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma make their mark in the film industry.

Sunny said: "Training is the foundation of any actor's career. It not only hones our skills but also instills discipline and dedication essential for an actors growth and personal growth. I am immensely proud to have been a part of FTII, a revered institution that has produced some of the finest talents in Indian cinema."

He went on to talk about the notable names that emerged from his batch, including acclaimed actors Rajkumar Rao, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Verma, and many others.

He shared: "It's truly gratifying to see my fellow FTII alumni making waves in the industry. From mainstream cinema to independent projects, their contributions have been remarkable, enriching Indian cinema with diverse talent and compelling performances."

FTII has churned out iconic figures such as Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Shatrughan Sinha, late Om Puri, and Jaya Bachchan.

Sunny then expressed his gratitude towards the institution.

"FTII has been instrumental in shaping the careers of numerous actors, directors, and technicians. I am deeply grateful for the guidance and mentorship I received during my time there, which continues to influence my work to this day."