(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 20 (IANSlife) Get ready to add a splash of colour to your festivities with these vibrant and tantalizing Holi cocktail recipes. As the festival of colours approaches, why not elevate your celebrations with a variety of refreshing and innovative drinks?

From traditional favourites infused with a modern twist to exotic concoctions inspired by the hues of Holi, these cocktails are sure to dazzle your taste buds and delight your guests. So, gather your ingredients and let's toast to a joyous and colourful Holi!

Mai-Tai: Camikara Aged Rum 3YO

Ingredients:

Camikara 3YO 60ml

Monin Blood Orange Syrup 10ml

Monin Almond syrup 10ml

Lime Juice 15ml

Orange Juice 50ml

Pineapple Juice 50ml

Method:

Add the rum and all the other ingredients in the mentioned quantity

Glass:

Collins

Garnish:

With Orange slice

Jacob's Creek Sparkling Scarlet Spritz

Ingredients

Jacob's Creek Sparkling 75 ml

Pomegranate Juice 25 ml

Cranberry Juice 25 ml

Simple Syrup, Optional

Pomegranate Jewels, To Garnish

Cranberry, optional

Method:

Ensure that the sparkling wine and juices are well-chilled

Pour the pomegranate and cranberry juice into a chilled tulip or flute

Gently pour the Jacob's Creek Sparkling wine

Garnish with pomegranate (and cranberries) and serve

Ballantine's Cinnamon Old Fashioned

Ingredients:

Ballantine's 7 American Barrel Whisky 50ml

Cinnamon syrup 10ml

4 dashes of orange bitters

Ice Cubes

Garnish:

Orange peel

Method:

Add Ballantine's 7 American Barrel Whisky and cinnamon syrup to an Old Fashioned glass with a few cubes of ice

Add bitters and stir for 30 seconds

Garnish with an orange peel

Jacob's Creek Unvined Riesling Strawberry Fling

Ingredients:

Fresh strawberries 2

Sugar 1 tsp

Lime juice 30ml

Unvined Riesling 120ml

Garnish:

Hibiscus flower or half strawberry

Method:

Muddle strawberry and sugar

Add Unvined Riesling and lime and shake

Double strain into a martini glass over a hibiscus flower

Add strawberry to the side of the glass

Absolut's Sea Breeze

Ingredients:

Ice Cubes

Absolut Vodka 45 ml

Grapefruit Juice 80 ml

Cranberry Juice 45 ml

Wheel Lime 1

Method:

Fill a highball glass with ice cubes.

Measure and Add 11⁄2 Ounces of Absolut Vodka.

Measure and add 21⁄2 Ounces of Grapefruit Juice

Add 11⁄2 Ounces of Cranberry Juice.

Garnish with a 1 Lime Wheel.

