(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 20 (IANSlife) Get ready to add a splash of colour to your festivities with these vibrant and tantalizing Holi cocktail recipes. As the festival of colours approaches, why not elevate your celebrations with a variety of refreshing and innovative drinks?
From traditional favourites infused with a modern twist to exotic concoctions inspired by the hues of Holi, these cocktails are sure to dazzle your taste buds and delight your guests. So, gather your ingredients and let's toast to a joyous and colourful Holi!
Mai-Tai: Camikara Aged Rum 3YO
Ingredients:
Camikara 3YO 60ml
Monin Blood Orange Syrup 10ml
Monin Almond syrup 10ml
Lime Juice 15ml
Orange Juice 50ml
Pineapple Juice 50ml
Method:
Add the rum and all the other ingredients in the mentioned quantity
Glass:
Collins
Garnish:
With Orange slice
Jacob's Creek Sparkling Scarlet Spritz
Ingredients
Jacob's Creek Sparkling 75 ml
Pomegranate Juice 25 ml
Cranberry Juice 25 ml
Simple Syrup, Optional
Pomegranate Jewels, To Garnish
Cranberry, optional
Method:
Ensure that the sparkling wine and juices are well-chilled
Pour the pomegranate and cranberry juice into a chilled tulip or flute
Gently pour the Jacob's Creek Sparkling wine
Garnish with pomegranate (and cranberries) and serve
Ballantine's Cinnamon Old Fashioned
Ingredients:
Ballantine's 7 American Barrel Whisky 50ml
Cinnamon syrup 10ml
4 dashes of orange bitters
Ice Cubes
Garnish:
Orange peel
Method:
Add Ballantine's 7 American Barrel Whisky and cinnamon syrup to an Old Fashioned glass with a few cubes of ice
Add bitters and stir for 30 seconds
Garnish with an orange peel
Jacob's Creek Unvined Riesling Strawberry Fling
Ingredients:
Fresh strawberries 2
Sugar 1 tsp
Lime juice 30ml
Unvined Riesling 120ml
Garnish:
Hibiscus flower or half strawberry
Method:
Muddle strawberry and sugar
Add Unvined Riesling and lime and shake
Double strain into a martini glass over a hibiscus flower
Add strawberry to the side of the glass
Absolut's Sea Breeze
Ingredients:
Ice Cubes
Absolut Vodka 45 ml
Grapefruit Juice 80 ml
Cranberry Juice 45 ml
Wheel Lime 1
Method:
Fill a highball glass with ice cubes.
Measure and Add 11⁄2 Ounces of Absolut Vodka.
Measure and add 21⁄2 Ounces of Grapefruit Juice
Add 11⁄2 Ounces of Cranberry Juice.
Garnish with a 1 Lime Wheel.
