Cold Weather Forecast In Most Regions Wednesday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 20 (Petra) -- Wednesday's weather in Jordan will be characterized by cold temperatures in most regions, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience slightly warmer conditions, with clouds at different altitudes in the northern and central parts of the Kingdom.There is a possibility of scattered showers in the morning hours, mainly in the northern and central regions. The prevailing winds will be moderate, ranging from southwest to west, occasionally gaining strength.The Jordan Meteorological Department has issued a warning regarding low horizontal visibility due to fog formation during the early morning, primarily over the highlands. Additionally, meteorologists are advised to exercise caution on roads that may become slippery in areas experiencing rainfall.Looking ahead to Thursday, temperatures are expected to rise, providing pleasant weather across most regions. The Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will be warm, while the winds will be moderate, predominantly blowing from the northwest, occasionally picking up speed.On Friday, a significant drop in mercury levels is anticipated, leading to cold and partly cloudy to cloudy weather conditions, with a chance of light showers in the northern and central regions, as well as certain western areas of the country. The winds will be moderate, originating from the northwest, intermittently becoming active.As for Saturday, the weather will remain cold in most areas, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience slightly warmer temperatures. Clouds will be visible at various altitudes, accompanied by moderate southwesterly winds.Today's maximum and minimum temperatures in various regions of Jordan range from 14-8 degrees Celsius in East Amman, 12-6 in West Amman, 10-5 in the northern highlands, 12-4 in the Sharaa highlands, and 26-15 in the Aqaba Gulf.