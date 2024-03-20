EU Extends Trade Support For Ukraine With Safeguards For EU Farmers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Wednesday, the EU Parliament and Council reached a provisional agreement on extending trade liberalization measures for Ukraine in the face of Russia's war of aggression.

This is stated by the European Parliament press service , Ukrinform reports.

"The temporary suspension of import duties and quotas on Ukrainian agricultural exports to the EU will be renewed for another year, until 5 June 2025, to support Ukraine amidst Russia's continuing war of aggression," EP stated.

At the same time, the European Commission "can take swift action and impose any measures it deems necessary should there be significant disruption to the EU market or the markets of one or more EU countries due to Ukrainian imports."

Social media in Poland spreading fake about Ukrainian police officers at' protests

According to the current regulation, an "emergency brake" can be applied "for particularly sensitive agricultural products, namely poultry, eggs, and sugar." MEPs secured the expansion of this list to include oats, maize, groats, and honey.

They also attained firm commitments from the European Commission to take action if there is a surge of Ukrainian imports of wheat.

If imports of these products exceed the average volume of the previous two years, tariffs will be re -imposed.

"Tonight's agreement reinforces the EU's continued commitment to stand by Ukraine in the face of Russia's brutal war of aggression until Ukraine's victory," said rapporteur Sandra Kalniete (EPP, Latvia).

At the same time, the European Parliament heard the concern expressed by EU farmers and expanded protective measures that would reduce the pressure on the agricultural sector in the event of a sudden surge in Ukrainian imports.

Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the EU has introduced autonomous trade measures allowing duty-free access for all Ukrainian goods. These measures were extended for 12 months in 2023.

In several EU member states, including Poland, farmers are protesting growing agri imports from Ukraine.