In Occupied Areas, Russian Commanders Ban Soldiers From Communication With Locals

Russian commanders are prohibiting invasion troops from interacting with the residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

This was reported by the National Resistance Center , Ukrinform saw.

“In the temporarily occupied territories, the enemy has banned personnel from talking to locals unless their job duties require it. The reason for the decision was the large amount of information that the locals pass on to the Defense Forces, and with it the growing distrust of the occupiers towards the locals,” the report reads.

As a result, all units stationed in the maintenance area were instructed not to talk to civilians again.

“This once again shows that the enemy still does not control the occupied territories and is only a temporary occupier on this land. Thus, all its movements will be known anyway and everyone will be held accountable,” the National Resistance Center emphasizes.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russians have been working to hire informants across occupied territories to infiltrate the resistance movement.

