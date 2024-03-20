OIC Secretary-General Holds Diplomatic Ramadan Event in Jeddah

(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, 19 March 2024



Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, on Monday 18 March 2024, in Jeddah hosted a Ramadan event that featured an Iftar (Breaking of Fast) dinner that brought together Permanent Representatives of OIC Member States, Consuls General, and diplomats as well as heads of Jeddah-based OIC organs, subsidiary, specialized and affiliated institutions. Also in attendance were Assistant Secretaries-General and staff members of the OIC General Secretariat, a galaxy of guests of honor representing various sectors in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, journalists, and authors. The event was an important opportunity to further enhance the OIC’s closeness with its host environment in Jeddah and to create a bridge of acquaintanceship and cooperation with various institutions in the old coastal city.



The OIC has always hosted this event every Ramadan to foster bonds of cooperation with Member States, institutions of the host country, men of letters, journalists, and the civil society in Jeddah.













MENAFN20032024005338014459ID1107998782