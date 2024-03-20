(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) -National, Annualized Home Price Appreciation Slows for Second Straight Month, Falling by Almost a Full Percentage Point- SANTA ANA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– First American Data & Analytics , a leading national provider of property-centric information, risk management and valuation solutions and a division of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), today released its February 2024 Home Price Index (HPI) report. The report tracks home price changes less than four weeks behind real time at the national, state and metropolitan (Core-Based Statistical Area) levels and includes metropolitan price tiers that segment sale transactions into starter, mid and luxury tiers. The full report can be found here .

New York-Jersey City-White Plains, NY-NJ HPI In the New York-Jersey City-White Plains, NY-NJ CBSA, home prices increased by 6.3 percent in February compared with a year ago and increased 0.5 percent compared with January 2024. See below for price-tier data. February National House Price Index Highlights The First American Data & Analytics' non-seasonally adjusted (NSA) HPI showed that nationally in February1 2024:

House prices increased 0.7 percent between January 2024 and February 2024.

House prices increased 6.3 percent between February 2023 and February 2024, the slowest annual pace since October 2023.

House prices are now 50 percent higher compared to pre-pandemic levels (February 2020). House price growth reported in last month's HPI for December 2023 to January 2024 was revised up 0.1 percentage points, from 0.3 percent to 0.4 percent. “After reaching a recent peak in December, annualized home price appreciation slowed for the second consecutive month, bringing more clarity to the trajectory for price appreciation in 2024. In February, our preliminary estimate of annualized appreciation dropped by almost a full percentage point,” said Mark Fleming, chief economist at First American.“The last time there was a slow-down of this magnitude was in early 2023 when the Fed was aggressively raising interest rates. While the supply of homes for sale is slowly increasing as the spring selling season approaches, persistent inflation is keeping mortgage rates elevated. The relative increase in homes for sale is a welcome sign for prospective home buyers and seems to be helping to normalize house price appreciation, an added benefit heading into the spring home-buying season.” Year-Over-Year Price-Tier Data for the New York-Jersey City-White Plains, NY-NJ Metro Area: February 2023 to February 2024 The First American Data & Analytics HPI segments home price changes at the metropolitan level into three price tiers based on local market sales data: starter tier, which represents home sales prices at the bottom third of the market price distribution; mid-tier, which represents home sales prices in the middle third of the market price distribution; and the luxury tier, which represents home sales prices in the top third of the market price distribution.

CBSA Starter Mid-Tier Luxury New York-Jersey City-White Plains, NY-NJ 10.9% 8.9% 4.6%

“Nationally, starter-home price appreciation remains strong as first-time home buyers hunt for homes to buy from current starter homeowners, who are the most sensitive to the rate lock-in effect and unable or unwilling to list their home for sale to fuel a move-up purchase. The lack of mid-tier move-up demand is significantly weakening price appreciation in the mid-market,” said Fleming.“Mid-tier prices for the markets we track are mostly flat compared with a year ago and down by more than 3 percent in Warren, Mich. and Nassau County, N.Y.”

February 2024 House Price State2 Highlights



The five most populous states experienced the following year-over-year growth in the HPI: Pennsylvania (+7.9 percent), New York (+5.3 percent), Florida (+4.9 percent), Texas (+4.8 percent), and California (+4.7 percent).

There were no states with a year-over-year decrease in the HPI. Full 50-state HPI data is available here .

Visit the First American Economic Center for more research on housing market dynamics.

Next Release

The next release of the First American Data & Analytics House Price Index will take place the week of April 15, 2024.

First American Data & Analytics HPI Methodology

The First American Data & Analytics HPI report measures single-family home prices, including distressed sales, with indices updated monthly beginning in 1980 through the month of the current report. HPI data is provided at the national, state and CBSA levels and includes preliminary index estimates for the month prior to the report (i.e. the preliminary result of July transactions is reported in August). The most recent index results are subject to revision as data from more transactions become available.

The HPI uses a repeat-sales methodology, which measures prices changes for the same property over time using more than 46 million paired transactions to generate the indices. In non-disclosure states, the HPI utilizes a combination of public sales records, MLS sold and active listings, and appraisal data to estimate house prices. This comprehensive approach is particularly effective in areas where there is limited availability of accurate sale prices, such as non-disclosure states. Property type, price and location data are used to create more refined market segment indices. Real Estate-Owned transactions are not included.

Disclaimer

Opinions, estimates, forecasts and other views contained in this page are those of First American's Chief Economist, do not necessarily represent the views of First American or its management, should not be construed as indicating First American's business prospects or expected results, and are subject to change without notice. Although the First American Economics team attempts to provide reliable, useful information, it does not guarantee that the information is accurate, current or suitable for any particular purpose. © 2024 by First American. Information from this page may be used with proper attribution.

1 The most recent index results are subject to revision as data from more transactions become available.



2 The HPI for non-disclosure states and markets that fall within non-disclosures states are not included in this month's HPI report.

