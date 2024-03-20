Jake Gyllenhaal Would Love To Have The 'Honour' Of Playing Batman

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, March 20 (IANS) Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal is still keen on essaying the caped superhero Batman on the big screen.

The actor shared that it“would be an honour” to portray the Dark Knight as it is a classic role.

“Oh, man. That's a classic. It's an honour,” he said in an interview with Screen Rant.

“Speaking of playing roles that other incredible actors have played in the past, I think about the history of actors that have played that role throughout time and I'm intimidated by that.”

He added:“So that's the first level. That's what I'm working on right now. But of course. It would be an honour always. Those types of things and those roles are classics.”

Gyllenhaal was one of the top choices to essay Bruce Wayne in filmmaker Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy. The role ultimately went to actor Christian Bale, reports deadline.