Dubai: Should E-Scooters Be Registered? Experts Call For Them To Be Given Number Plates

E-scooters have become ubiquitous across Dubai – they are relatively cheap and easy to obtain, with no registration required. They are widely accepted as first- and last-mile services, replacing the need for users to walk or spend on other transport. However, as their popularity grew, so did the potential risks for the general public, prompting experts to call for the registration of this micromobility device.

At a recent community dialogue on traffic safety organised by Dubai Police, where Khaleej Times took part, the need for registering e-scooters was discussed. Currently, all e-scooter riders are required to obtain a permit from the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

Those already holding a motorcycle or driving licence do not need to get an RTA e-scooter permit. However, while riders need a permit, battery-powered e-scooters are not required to be registered, unlike motorised vehicles, although e-scooters are also promoted as a form of transport.

Unique ID or number plate

"The idea of registering e-scooters has several benefits," noted Thomas Edelmann, founder and managing director of RoadSafetyUAE.

The suggestion is to have a number plate or unique ID that will identify the e-scooter, aside from the rider securing an individual driving permit.

"Firstly, the move (to register e-scooters) will help raise awareness that they are not toys but legitimate vehicles taking part in road traffic, which will hopefully result in more considerate and safe riding," underscored Edelmann.

Thomas Edelmann

"Registration will take away the anonymity of riders as both the e-scooter and rider can be identified in case of accidents. It will also allow only permitted vehicles on the road with specific speed, size/dimensions, type (standing/seating), and other relevant specifications," he added.

For insurance purposes

Registering e-scooters will also facilitate insurance coverage. Riders can opt for voluntary insurance to cover personal injuries, such as dental or fractures, in case of an e-scooter accident.

Edelmann highlighted that "registration will give more structure to those who will enforce the overall regulation regime of e-scooters", such as the police and RTA, to monitor parking violations, speed limit, and specifications.

Growing safety concern

There is a growing concern regarding road safety as accidents have become fatal. Last year, Dubai Police reported five deaths and 29 injuries in several e-scooter accidents from January to August 2023. Major General Saif Almazrouei, director of the Dubai Police Traffic Department, added more than 10,000 fines were imposed against erring e-scooter riders in the same period.

Risky behaviours include not wearing helmet, carrying a passenger or heavy load that could imbalance the e-scooter, and exceeding the speed limit as some modified e-scooters zoom past the maximum 60 km/h speed limit.

Several KT readers have shared their unpleasant experiences with e-scooters. Italian expat Simone Majocchi said: "I have lived in Dubai for four years and learned that rules must be respected and everyone is asked to be a good resident. But there are some reckless e-scooter riders who zoom around at high speed with their headphones on like they are on a racing circuit.

"Pedestrians are the ones who have to move away from their path no matter how crowded a 'no riding zone' is," she added.

"They (e-scooter riders) dodge among pedestrians dangerously, even hitting me once in an incident some weeks ago. They hoot from behind people who are walking, and they demand being given priority on pavements, which is ridiculous," added Saifuddin S F Khomosi, who also requested that authorities consider requiring registration for e-scooters.

Residents support more regulations

In a recent online survey conducted by Khaleej Times following the ban on bringing e-scooters inside Dubai Metro and Tram trains, 71 per cent or 3,200 out of 4,500 respondents, supported the idea of having more regulations for e-scooters in the UAE.

Several residents and motorists complain that e-scooters are parked indiscriminately, blocking sidewalks and taking over parking slots in some popular residential communities in Dubai.

Dr Mostafa Al Dah

Dr Mostafa Al Dah, Emirati researcher in transport safety and former head of the Traffic Studies Section at Dubai Police, noted there are several studies "that should encourage local authorities around the world to enact appropriate regulations to tackle safety issues surrounding micromobility devices."

In terms of preventing accidents when an e-scooter is registered, Dr Al Dah noted "it is an assumption that needs further study and modelling."

Will it be free of cost?

With regards to the cost of registering e-scooters, experts suggest that it can be done for free. The RTA, in fact, is giving driving permits for free and not as a revenue-generating exercise.

