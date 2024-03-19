AI Stock News Bite - Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) Makes NASDAQ Top Gainers List

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ) AI Stock News Bite - Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK ), a leading AI-powered and telehealth-enabled healthcare company, is one of the top percentage gainers on NASDAQ today trading up at $0.3534, gaining 0.1634 or 86.0000%. The stock had a morning high of $0.60.

There is no real earth shattering news to cause the breakout but maybe retail investor expectations of their upcoming presentation today. With AI stock mania still very much alive it might be players betting on an AI penny stock for a win!

The Company's most recent news was announced that management will be participating in the upcoming 36th Annual Roth Conference.

Ontrak's management is scheduled for a live fireside chat on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast and a replay of the fireside chat will be available on Ontrak's Investor page at:

Ontrak, Inc. is a leading AI and telehealth-enabled healthcare company, whose mission is to help improve the health and save the lives of as many people as possible. Ontrak identifies, engages, activates, and provides care pathways to treatment for the most vulnerable members of the behavioral health population who would otherwise fall through the cracks of the healthcare system. We engage individuals with anxiety, depression, substance use disorder and chronic disease through personalized care coaching and customized care pathways that help them receive the treatment and advocacy they need, despite the socio-economic, medical and health system barriers that exacerbate the severity of their comorbid illnesses. The company's integrated intervention platform uses AI, predictive analytics and digital interfaces combined with dozens of care coach engagements to deliver improved member health, better healthcare system utilization, and durable outcomes and savings to healthcare payors.

