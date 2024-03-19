Putin Vows Russia Cannot Be Held Back In Victory Speech

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the crowd during a rally and a concert celebrating the 10th anniversary of Russia's annexation of Crimea at Red Square in Moscow on Monday (AFP photo)

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the crowd during a rally and a concert celebrating the 10th anniversary of Russia's annexation of Crimea at Red Square in Moscow on Monday (AFP photo)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) MOSCOW - Vladimir Putin said Russia would not be "intimidated" as he hailed an election victory that paves the way for Putin to become the longest-serving Russian leader in more than 200 years.

"I want to thank all of you and all citizens of the country for your support and this trust," Putin said early Monday morning in a news conference at his campaign headquarters in Moscow hours after polls closed.

"No matter who or how much they want to intimidate us, no matter who or how much they want to suppress us, our will, our consciousness - no one has ever succeeded in anything like this in history. It has not worked now and will not work in the future. Never," he added.

With more than 80 per cent of voting stations having submitted results, Putin had secured 87.2 per cent of all votes cast, official election data showed - a record victory in a presidential election where he faced no genuine competition.

The three-day election was marked by a surge in deadly Ukrainian bombardments, incursions into Russian territory by pro-Kyiv sabotage groups and vandalism at polling stations.

The Kremlin had cast the election as a moment for Russians to throw their weight behind the full-scale military operation in Ukraine, where voting is also being organised in Russian-controlled territories.

Putin singled out Russian troops fighting in Ukraine for special thanks in his post-election speech in Moscow.

And he was unrelenting in claiming his forces had a major advantage on the battlefield, even after a week which saw Ukraine mount some of its most significant aerial attacks on Russia and in which pro-Ukrainian militias barraged Russian border villages with armed raids.

“The initiative belongs entirely to the Russian armed forces. In some areas, our guys are just mowing them - the enemy - down,” he said.

If he completes another full Kremlin term, Putin will have stayed in power longer than any Russian leader since Catherine the Great in the 18th century.

Former Russian leader Dmitry Medvedev, meanwhile, congratulated Putin on his“splendid victory” long before the final results were due to be announced.

And state-run television praised how Russians and rallied with“colossal support for the president” as well as the“unbelievable consolidation” of the country behind its leader