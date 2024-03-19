Jokic's Nuggets Beat Wemby's Spurs While Zion Sparks Pelicans

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs blocks the shot of Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets in the first half at Moody Centre on Friday in Austin, Texas (AFP photo)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) WASHINGTON - Nikola Jokic dominated rookie Victor Wembanyama in a big-man battle as NBA champion Denver defeated San Antonio on Friday while Zion Williamson powered New Orleans over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Jokic scored 31 points on 13-of-19 shooting while Jamal Murray added 15 points and 10 rebounds in Denver's 117-106 victory over the Spurs at Austin, Texas.

The Nuggets stretched their win streak to five games and seized sole possession of the Western Conference lead at 47-20, a half-game ahead of Oklahoma City with the second-best record in the NBA behind Boston (52-14).

“Holding onto first place is a big deal for us,” said reserve Christian Braun, who replaced Jokic in the final minutes.

“We've been on a roll. Our starters have been doing a really good job, playing really well since the All-Star break. That's what we've got to do. I'm here to give Jokic and Jamal a rest.”

French 20-year-old rookie Wembanyama had 17 points on 4-of-12 shooting from the floor, going 1-of-5 from 3-point range, and added nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocks for the Spurs, the West doormat at 14-53.

At New Orleans, Williamson scored 34 points to lead the Pelicans over the Clippers 112-104.

The 23-year-old US power forward hit 14-of-21 shots from the floor and added seven rebounds, four assists, three steals and a blocked shot for the Pelicans, who improved to 40-26 while the Clippers, without James Harden due to a shoulder injury, slid to 42-24.

New Orleans pulled within two games of Los Angeles for fourth in the West and clinched a season tie-break over the Clippers, but Williamson wouldn't call it a statement triumph.

“I want to win,” Williamson said.“Simple as that. They can take it how they want. I just wanted to win.

“Every game matters. If you want to be in a good spot in the standings you've got to win every game. That's the mindset.”

Williamson was especially pleased with the defensive work against Clippers stars Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

“They're both elite shotmakers. They're going to hit some shots,” he said.“Just being physical and communicating. That was the game plan.”

George scored 26 points on 10-of-21 shooting, 3-of-9 from 3-point range, while Leonard was 8-of-15 from the floor and 1-of-3 from beyond the arc for 23 points to lead the Clippers.

Suns, Heat win

Phoenix's Devin Booker scored 21 points and passed off 11 assists to spark the Suns to victory 107-96 at Charlotte.

Grayson Allen added 17 points, Bradley Beal had 15 and Jusuf Nurkic had 13 points and 21 rebounds for the Suns (39-28).

Phoenix's Kevin Durant scored 13 points and now needs 20 more to pass Shaquille O'Neal's 28,596 for eighth on the NBA all-time scoring list.

Durant has already overtaken Hakeem Olajuwon, Elvin Hayes, Moses Malone and Carmelo Anthony on the career scoring list this season.

At Miami, Bam Adebayo had team highs of 22 points and nine rebounds to lead the host Heat over Detroit 108-95.