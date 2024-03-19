'Rainfall Reaches 70.5% Of Annual Average, Boosts Dam Storage To 48%'

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Water and Irrigation Ministry announced on Tuesday that the recent rainfall has brought the Kingdom's annual precipitation to 70.5 per cent of the country's average of 8.1 billion cubic metres, compared with 85.5 per cent recorded for the same date last year.

The ministry added that the recent rainfall has added 5 million cubic metres (mcm) of water to the Kingdom's dams, raising their storage to 138, which represents 48 per cent of the total capacity of 288,128mcm, as reported by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

In the last 24 hours, Karak recorded the highest rainfall with 46 millimetres, according to the ministry.

The Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) reported a cold spell across the Kingdom on Tuesday. However, temperatures are set to rise on Wednesday, resulting in relatively cool weather in most areas and warmer conditions in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba, according to Petra.

The JMD also forecasted that the pleasant weather is expected to continue on Thursday, with clouds appearing at medium and high altitudes. However, a significant drop in temperatures is forecasted for Friday, leading to cold and partly to mostly cloudy weather.

It also said that there is a chance of light showers in the north, centre, and southwest, adding that "Nighttime temperatures will be cold in most areas and relatively cold in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, with clouds at low altitudes".



