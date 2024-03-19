PSD Launches 2024-2026 National Anti-Drug Strategy

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Public Security Directorate (PSD) on Tuesday launched the 2024-2026 National Anti-Drug Strategy.

The launching ceremony was attended by PSD Director Maj. Gen. Obaidallah Maaytah, along with representatives from a diverse range of regional and international organisations ministries, government departments, civil society institutions and military bodies, according to a PSD statement.

In his address, Maaytah underscored the Royal directives calling for a scientific and pragmatic approach to tackle drug abuse. He also emphasised the need for a collective effort from all relevant ministries and institutions to protect the community, empower its members, and foster a social ethos that "unequivocally" rejects drug abuse and associated crimes.

He also said that the PSD has been cooperating with various governmental and non-governmental institutions across the Kingdom, adding that "their joint efforts have resulted in a series of activities and initiatives aimed at shielding society from the detrimental effects of drugs".

Maaytah also commended the "substantial" efforts that went into formulating this national strategy, which reflects the latest security and social developments' and incorporates innovative awareness-raising methodologies.

The director of the Anti Narcotics Department highlighted the integrated pillars of the strategy, underlining the collaborative efforts of various national institutions, including educational and civil society organisations.

The director also stressed that the various ministries and national institutions involved in the development and implementation of this strategy will work to achieve its objectives through a series of operational and awareness-raising programmes and activities.

"These efforts aim to curb the proliferation of drugs, advance scientific research, and activate awareness campaigns in alignment with global best practices. This comprehensive approach marks a significant step towards a drug-free society," he added.



