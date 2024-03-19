PAM Participates In The 2024 Antalya Diplomacy Forum

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Department of Statistics (DoS) announced on Monday a decrease of 8.7 per cent in the area of licensed buildings in January 2024, dropping from 786,000 square metres in January 2023 to 718,000 square metres.

The DoS also reported that the number of building licenses issued in the Kingdom during January 2024 fell by 14.5 per cent to 1,818, compared with the 2,126 issued during the same month in the previous year, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The area of buildings designated for housing in January 2024 totalled 591,000 square metres, marking a decrease of 16.1 per cent from the 704,000 square metres recorded in January 2023.

The department also said that the total area of buildings licensed for non-residential purposes saw a“significant” increase of 55.6 per cent, rising from approximately 81,700 square metres in January 2023 to 127,000 square metres in January 2024.

It also stated that the licensed buildings for housing made up 82.5 per cent of the total area of licensed buildings, adding that the central region of the Kingdom accounted for the majority of the total area of licensed buildings at 73.8 per cent, followed by the north at 18.9 per cent and the south at 7.3 per cent.