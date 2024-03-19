Queen Rania Visits Offices Of Al Aman Fund For Future Of Orphans

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Her Majesty Queen Rania visited the offices of Al Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans on Tuesday, where she met with a group of orphaned youth who benefit from the organisation's educational scholarships, training programmes and livelihood support.

Queen Rania, who launched Al Aman Fund in 2006, expressed her pride in the young men and women's achievements, adding that they should be proud of themselves and everything they have worked hard to accomplish, according to a statement from Office of Her Majesty.

“Al Aman Fund isn't just an organisation - it's a family. And each of you has a family that will always be there for you,” she said.

The young men and women spoke to Her Majesty about their personal experiences, as well as their ambitions for their education and future careers. They also presented the Queen with a gift for Mother's Day, in recognition of her continuous support, the statement said.

During her visit, Queen Rania was briefed by Al Aman Fund's General Manager Noor Homoud on its ongoing Ramadan campaign, which urges the public to view the support of orphaned youth as a social responsibility.

Homoud also presented Al Aman Fund's efforts over the past four years to reinvent its concept and methods of donation, integrating technology and innovation into its business model, and developing different means for online donations.

Al Aman Fund provides orphans over the age of 18 with educational scholarships to attend university, community college and vocational training centres, while also covering their living expenses, housing and health insurance. It has also recently introduced a series of training courses to boost its graduates' job readiness and ensure they are equipped with the necessary skills to compete in the workforce.

Al Aman Fund has impacted the lives of 4,866 youth to date, 66 per cent of whom are young women. Amongst this group, 1,008 of them graduated from orphan care homes, while 3,858 are non-boarding orphans from across Jordan, according to the statement.

The organisation aims to direct youth toward areas of study with the greatest opportunities for employment. As such, 17 per cent of its students have joined vocational training programs, while 73 per cent have enrolled in university and 10 per cent in community colleges.