Spring Approaches In Jordan, Marking Start Of Khamsini Weather

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Wednesday marks the spring solstice or vernal equinox, the beginning of spring and the end of winter in the northern hemisphere, according to the Astronomer Imad Mujahid.

The sun will become vertical over the equator on Wednesday, making day and night of equal duration in the whole world, he noted.

He added that the sun will rise in Amman on Wednesday at 6:35am and set at 6:54pm, making day duration of 12 hours and 9 minutes, while night duration of 11 hours and 51 minutes, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The beginning of spring in Jordan also marks the start of the Khamsini weather conditions, during which the Kingdom experiences multiple depressions bringing dusty and warm weather.

Khamsini weather conditions affect the eastern part of the Mediterranean on average of once a week during a 50-days period. The name is derived from“khamsin” - meaning 50 in Arabic - because it usually occurs during a 50-days timeframe, from March 21 to May 10.

The hot, sand-laden winds, originating from the Atlas Mountains in North Africa, annually move east of the Mediterranean Sea around this time of the year and are usually preceded by unseasonably high temperatures and dry and dusty conditions.

Health experts advise the public to take precautionary measures during this period, as allergy cases and respiratory system infections increase, particularly due to pollen grains and dust.

Seasonal climate charts indicate that rainfall during March, April and May constitute 11 per cent of the Kingdom's total rainfall.

Spring ends on June 21, which marks the summer solstice - the longest day and the shortest night of the year in the northern hemisphere.