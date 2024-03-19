(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); Costa Rica is the First Country in America to Present Strategy Against Hate Speech and Discrimination ⋆ The Costa Rica News Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube



March 19, 2024
Costa Rica is the First Country in America to Present Strategy Against Hate Speech and Discrimination

Strategy against hate speech and discrimination announced by President Rodrigo Chaves

By TCRN STAFF March 19, 2024

The first strategy against speeches that generate hatred, racism and discrimination was announced by Ricardo Sossa, commissioner of Social Inclusion and Human Rights.“This work is a source of pride for all Costa Ricans since no nation on the continent has presented a strategy of this type. It is the first to be presented in America, we are an example for other nations. As a country, we want to reduce comments that generate hatred and discrimination on social networks and in other settings, from a school, an office, through the streets and even in the stands of a stadium,” said Sossa Ortiz.

During last year, 1.4 million offensive conversations were generated on public social media profiles, which represents an increase of 255% compared to the evidence collected in 2021, therefore, a strategy against this type of comments is urgently needed.

The development of the Strategy against hate speech and discrimination had the participation of the United Nations Office in Costa Rica and proposes the implementation, by the Ministry of Public Education, of the“Guide to combat hate speech in education Costa Rican” created by the United Nations Scientific, Educational and Cultural Organization and the United Nations Office for the Prevention of Genocide.

“I congratulate Costa Rica as a pioneer country in the world in developing a national strategy on this matter,” said Alice Wairimu, special advisor to the United Nations for the prevention of Genocide.-

