Techmediabreaks SOBR Safe Inc.'S (NASDAQ: SOBR) Alcohol Detection Technology Poised To Improve Workplace Safety And Behavioral Outcomes

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SOBR Safe (NASDAQ: SOBR) (“SOBRsafe”) has developed a patent-pending alcohol detection device to detect alcohol in humans with just a single touch of the finger.“SOBRsafe's alcohol detection technology can improve workplace safety and provide advanced screening and monitoring solutions for the behavioral health industry... SOBRsafe's next-generation transdermal technology detects and instantaneously reports the presence of alcohol through the user's skin. No breath, blood or urine samples are required – making it a hygienic alternative to traditional breathalyzers,” a recent article reads.“SOBRsafe's technology is integrated within the company's robust and scalable platform, producing statistical and measurable user and business data. The company's products include: SOBRsafe(TM), SOBRcheck(TM), and SOBRsure(TM).” According to the article, SOBRsafe is the company's patent-pending platform for non-invasive alcohol detection, with real-time reporting and historical data aggregation. SOBRcheck is the company's stationary identification and alcohol detection product that provides quick, specific, point-of-care screening. Lastly, SOBRsure is the company's transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band that provides continuous monitoring, discreetly detecting and instantaneously reporting the presence or absence of alcohol by the band wearer.

About SOBRsafe(TM)

Alcohol misuse is the fourth leading cause of preventable death in America, and the seventh worldwide. Yet prevention and monitoring solutions have not kept pace with this epidemic. Legacy technologies are invasive and inefficient, unhygienic and unconnected. There has to be a better way. Enter SOBRsafe(TM), where advanced transdermal (touch-based) technology detects and instantaneously reports the presence of alcohol as emitted through a user's skin – no breath, blood or urine sample is required. With a powerful backend data platform, SOBRsafe provides next-generation, passive detection technology for the behavioral health, justice and consumer markets, and for licensing and integration. The SOBRsafe technology is commercially available for access control (“SOBRcheck(TM)”), wearable use (“SOBRsure (TM)”) and licensing/white labeling. SOBRsafe is creating a culture of prevention and support. To learn more, visit .

